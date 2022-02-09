New Super Eagles coach Amuneke ‘always available’ to serve

I am always available to serve my country, so says the newly-appointed Super Eagles head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke.

Amuneke, who was handed the role on Monday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), will be working directly under his former teammate Austin Eguavoen.

Amunuke said he was delighted to have been appointed by the NFF for the senior national team job, but refused to reveal terms of the contract.

The football house had been gunning for a foriegn coach, and was on the verge of appointing Jose Peseiro, before things took a turn and the Portuguese was dropped.

Amuneke, an ex-Barcelona winger, will also be working together with assistant coaches Salisu Yusuf, Joseph Yobo, and Alloy Agu.

In an interview with Brila FM, Amuneke said: “I’m always available to serve my country.

“I’m grateful to Nigerians and the Federation for looking in my direction. For now, there’s no use speaking much; when it’s time, I will grant an interview about the job.”

Amuneke, who was a member of the Nigeria team that won the 1994 AFCON title, will face his first major test when he leads the Super Eagles against the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs billed for next month.

