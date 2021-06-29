Niger govt dismisses 46 workers, retires 380 others

The Niger State government has dismissed 46 civil servants in the state for violation of extant rules in the state.

The Chairman of the state’s Civil Service Commission, Shehu Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Minna, said 380 others were sent on compulsory retirement altering their dates of birth and other vital information on their documents.

Yusuf added 6, 835 civil servants were promoted across different cadres in the state.

He said: “It is on record that the Commission is committed to ensuring a disciplined workforce that is well positioned for efficient and effective service delivery.

“To this end, 46 personnel discovered to have violated the extant rules were summarily dismissed after thorough investigation and interviewed with the affected personnel.

“Among them is a medical doctor, 31 pension board staff, five accountants, two health workers and four ICT personnel.

“Also, 380 civil servants were forcefully retired due to their involvement in fraudulent acts of alteration of date of birth or first appointment.”

