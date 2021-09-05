Niger govt institutes panel into case of teacher who allegedly defiled 14 pupils

The Niger State Government has inaugurated a committee to investigate the alleged defilement of 14 pupils by a Grade two teacher, Alh. Usman Galadima.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the incident happened at Central Primary School, Karabonde Borgu Local Government of the State.

Aside defiling the pupils, he is said to have infected them with the dreaded HIV/AIDS.

Galadima is currently in the custody of the CID in the State.

It was gathered that the Committee is to be headed by the State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hanatu Jibrin Salihu.

Other members of the Committee include the Director Child Right Protection Agency, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, a representative of the State Universal Basic Education, Board, among others.

Galadima allegedly confessed to the crime before a Committee constituted by the Councils’ Education Secretary, last week.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the State Police command through the Public Relations Officer, PRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the suspect was with the command over the allegations of sexual assault in his school.

According to him, the suspect initially disappeared, but was later arrested and transferred to Minna by the DPO of Borgu.

