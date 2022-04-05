Nigeria uncovers 1,500 civil servants with fake employment letters

The Federal Government has uncovered over 1,500 civil servants with fake employment letters in the last one year.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a keynote address at the National Policy Dialogue on Entrenching Transparency in Public Office Recruitment in Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

She said the culprits were discovered during a service-wide verification exercise organised by her office, adding that they would be delisted from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

According to the HoS, 1000 culprits were discovered in one ministry while the remaining 500 were from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Yemi-Esan said: “The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in March last year confirmed the detection of fake letters of employment presented in some ministries. For instance, in the past year, in one ministry alone, over 1,000 individuals bearing fake letters of appointment were detected.

“In the light of the aforementioned, it is disheartening to point out that the office recently received a report from the Federal Civil Service Commission forwarding the names of over 500 persons in various MDAs in possession of fake letters of appointment and which are to be delisted from the IPPIS platform.

“Also, following the outcome of the Service-Wide Verification Exercise for officers recruited from 2013 – 2020, the Federal Civil Service Commission has also requested the suspension of the salaries of over 3,000 officers across the MDAs who failed to appear for the exercise pending further clearance.”

