News
Nigeria uncovers 1,500 civil servants with fake employment letters
The Federal Government has uncovered over 1,500 civil servants with fake employment letters in the last one year.
The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a keynote address at the National Policy Dialogue on Entrenching Transparency in Public Office Recruitment in Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.
The event was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
She said the culprits were discovered during a service-wide verification exercise organised by her office, adding that they would be delisted from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).
According to the HoS, 1000 culprits were discovered in one ministry while the remaining 500 were from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
READ ALSO: Buhari reinstates civil servant compulsorily retired in 2013 for criticising Okonjo-Iweala
Yemi-Esan said: “The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in March last year confirmed the detection of fake letters of employment presented in some ministries. For instance, in the past year, in one ministry alone, over 1,000 individuals bearing fake letters of appointment were detected.
“In the light of the aforementioned, it is disheartening to point out that the office recently received a report from the Federal Civil Service Commission forwarding the names of over 500 persons in various MDAs in possession of fake letters of appointment and which are to be delisted from the IPPIS platform.
“Also, following the outcome of the Service-Wide Verification Exercise for officers recruited from 2013 – 2020, the Federal Civil Service Commission has also requested the suspension of the salaries of over 3,000 officers across the MDAs who failed to appear for the exercise pending further clearance.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...