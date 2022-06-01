Nigerian Army dismisses reports on soldiers’ involvement in Methodist Church Prelate’s abduction

The Nigerian Army (NA) has dismissed reports on the involvement of its personnel in the abduction of the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria Samuel Kanu-Uche.

Kanu-Uche was abducted alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and the Prelate’s Chaplain, Very Rev. Shitti, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday.

He was released on Monday after the church paid N100 million ransom to the abductors.

The Army Director of Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who reacted to the reports, absolved the army of complicity in the clerics’ abduction.

He said although the army shares the pains of victims of heinous crimes, linking soldiers without investigations “cannot be swallowed hook line and sinker.”

Onyema said: “Given, the spate of insecurity in the region, the question would be, was the issue reported to the unit covering the area?

“Did the Methodist Church take the NA into confidence while negotiating the ransom with the kidnappers?

“Was the ransom paid to troops? These are questions that beg for answers?”

