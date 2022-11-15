Nigerian govt evacuates 159 irregular migrants from Libya

The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated 159 Nigerian irregular migrants from Libya.

The Chargé D’affaires of the Nigerian Mission to Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, who confirmed the development in a statement in Tunis, said the exercise was carried out in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

He added that the continuous evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Libya was part of the federal government’s drive to ensure the safety of Nigerians across the world.

Musa said that the returnees left Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli, at 2:30 p.m. and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, later today.

The embassy official noted that exercise would continue until all stranded Nigerians in Libya are brought back home safely.

More than 3,000 Nigerians had returned home from the North African nation between January and this month.

Musa said: “We have again successfully evacuated another batch of 159 stranded Nigerians from Libya. As you know, most of them here are irregular migrants without travel documents and consequently face difficult situations in the country.

“With the collaboration of IOM and Libyan authorities, we evacuated 159 stranded Nigerians, which included 65 men, 61women, 19 children, and 14 infants.

“They departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard a chartered flight, UZ0189 by 2:30 p.m. local time, and are expected to arrive in Nigeria via the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos by 6.40 p.m. Nigerian time.

“The Federal Government and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, have taken this as a priority to ensure that none of its citizens will be left stranded in a foreign country. The exercise is worldwide, and not limited to Libya alone.

“Arrangements have also been made by the Federal government for relevant agencies to receive them upon arrival, and ensure their reintegration into the society.”

