Nigerian govt to review reports of judicial panels on alleged police brutality

The National Executive Council will review reports of the judicial panels of inquiry set up by states’ governors in response to last year’s #ENDSARS protest in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the review of the panels’ reports was among the resolutions made at NEC’s virtual meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The governors had in October last year set up the panel to investigate cases of rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Most of the panels had since concluded their assignments.

The statement read: “The Vice President at today’s meeting announced that a special session of NEC will soon be convened to consider all the reports that are ready from the judicial panels set up late last year to address the concerns of Nigerians on alleged police brutality and other related issues.

“That meeting would also consider the implementation of the reports including remedies, redress, and compensations.”

