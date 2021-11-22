Nigerian govt will only address areas of #EndSARS report that concern it —Adesina

As the date for the official submission of the White Paper report of the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police Brutality draws near, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has clarified that the Federal Government would only address the areas that concerns it.

Adesina stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily, on Monday.

Explaining steps that the Federal Government will take in handling the situation, he said, “What would happen is that when the states come up with pronouncements on that panel report, that would then be of interest to the Federal Government.

“When the reports come out, the ones that are Federal in nature will be considered. Some things would be Federal in nature, the Federal Government would tackle that but things that are state in nature, the state government will handle.

“There is an Attorney General of the Federation who will advise and the needful would be done,” Adesina said.

The presidential spokesperson, however, said he was not aware of some states that have completed their inquiry have so far submitted their reports to the Federal Government.

“I am not quite sure of that, but I know that areas that would affect the Federal Government will be looked into by the Federal Government.”

Speaking on the idea behind the setting up of the probe panel, he noted that the Federal Government did not give a directive for their set-up but it was just “an idea” suggested to the state government.

“It couldn’t have been a directive because the Federal Government doesn’t have the power. It was just an idea,” he said.

Meanwhile, the report of the panel of inquiry established by the Lagos State government to look into the events that took place at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2021, has become of international interest following a leak of the memo which indicted security operatives.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Nigeria last week said the U.S. expects steps that would show accountability.

“We anticipate and look to the state and federal government’s response to the findings and expect these to include steps that show accountability and address the grievances of the victims and their families,” Blinken said.

