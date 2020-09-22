Nigerian Navy deploys six warships for special operation in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, two others | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday deployed troops on board six warships and 60 gunboats in a special military exercise to tackle pirates, oil smugglers, and other criminalities in the nation’s waters.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, announced the deployment of the personnel at the flag-off of a two-day exercise in Onne, Rivers.

The operation was code-named: “Exercise Sanga Sung.”

The exercise, according to Adeniran, was aimed at consolidating on Exercises Bekan Mmon I and II.

He added that the operation would hold on the territorial waters of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, and Rivers States.

Adeniran said: “Exercise Sanga Sung is one of the numerous operational engagements that the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is currently undertaking to safeguard the nation’s maritime environment.

“The purpose of the exercise is to check the state of preparedness of our fleets and training of our personnel.”

He said the personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would also participate in the exercise.

Others are the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Customs Service.

He added: “The other security agencies are participating in the exercise knowing that safety and security of our maritime environment cannot be provided by a single security agency.

“Also, there are so many personnel involved in this exercise from our naval headquarters, Defence headquarters, Western Naval Command, and Central Naval Command, among others.

“However, physically on ground, we have six major ships that would be going out to sea as well as 60 gunboats participating in Exercise Sanga Sung.”

