Nigeria’s insecurity has overwhelmed Buhari’s administration – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Sunday the current situation challenges in Nigeria have overwhelmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The former President stated this when a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr. Ugochukwu Williams, and his team visited him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He was reacting to last Monday’s attack on a passenger train in Kaduna which killed eight persons and injured more than 30 others.

Obasanjo said: “So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say ‘you’re welcome’. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

“A situation where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe on the train and you are not safe at the airport, shows a very serious situation.

“I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”

