Apostle Suleman tackles Nigerian govt over face-off with Twitter | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Apostle Suleman tackles Nigerian govt over face-off with Twitter
The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Thursday tackled the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for addressing a press conference after Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweet on the country’s civil war.
President Buhari had on Tuesday warned arsonists and promoters of secessionist agenda in the country that the Federal Government would treat them in the language they understand.
He wrote: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”
Twitter later deleted the tweet, claiming that it violated its regulations.
In response to the development, the minister addressed a press conference in Abuja and accused the microblogging platform of double-standard for deleting the President’s tweet.
Suleman, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, blasted Mohammed for failing to address a press conference after school children were kidnapped and innocent citizens killed by bandits across the country.
Suleman wrote: ”School children were kidnapped, no federal press conference addressed it. People are killed daily, no word of stern threat to the bandits. A tweet was deleted and you had a press conference?. Define joblessness!! Many are mad, few are roaming.”
