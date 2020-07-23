No date yet for resumption of international flights —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday urged Nigerians to disregard “fake news” on the resumption of international flight, saying the aviation sector was working out the protocol on the matter.

Mustapha, who stated this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja, urged Nigerians to be patient and await the real date for resumption of international flights.

He added that no date had been fixed yet by the government.

He said the aviation sector had been working assiduously to develop the protocols for the resumption of international air services.

Mustapha said: “The PTF remains conscious of the significant contributions of air travels to economic growth and shall continue to push for a safe resumption.

“The next phase is for aviation regulators to engage with stakeholders to facilitate an integrated and seamless resumption of international flights.

”I plead with all Nigerians to await authentic information from the aviation authorities, discountenance fake news, and speculation on dates.”

