No plan to sack workers –Ekiti Govt

The Ekiti State Government Sunday dismissed reports that it had concluded plans to sack several civil servants in the state as misleading and outright falsehood.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the “misleading reports quoting an anonymous source in the office of the Head of Service is nothing but a tissue of lies and a figment of the imagination of the writers”.

The statement said: “The office of the Head of Service has denied any plan to carry out any disengagement, in the listed MDAs as claimed in the malicious reports. The Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, is the state official with authority to speak on issues relating to the service and not the rumour mill.

“Contrary to the concocted lies of the writers, the state government wishes to place it on a record that it has no plan to sack anyone in the MDAs. Instead, it is about concluding the process of employing about 3, 000 workers in the teaching and civil service in the state.

“The recruitment process, which was well advertised, commenced in September 2019 and has reached the final stage as no fewer than 98 percent of the applicants that passed the competitive examinations have gone through interview sessions preparatory to the issuance of their letters of employment as teachers in the public primary and secondary schools as well as placements in different departments of the state service.

“The recruitment process is going on side by side with other social security investments programmes for youths and elderly citizens.

“We implore the general public to ignore the misleading reports and be wary of hack writers and discredited purveyors of fake news whose agenda is to cause unnecessary anxiety, quoting unnamed and non- existent sources to deceive the unsuspecting ones.

“Regardless of the misleading report, however, letters of employment will soon be issued to successful applicants. This is in continuation of the plan by Dr. Kayode Fayemi – led administration to fortify the public service with qualified personnel and create diverse opportunities for others in entrepreneurship.

“Mischief makers masquerading as writers are also urged to redirect their energy to things that promote our core values and tow the path of truth and honour this year or be prepared for the consequence.”

