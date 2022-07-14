No respite for students, as Nigerian govt denies reports of agreement with ASUU

As the current industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) enters its sixth month, the Federal Government has denied the existence of a Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA) between it and union.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja by Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, in a statement signed by Mr. Olajide Oshundun, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Ngige claimed that the clarification was required in light of what he said was the avalanche of purposefully false information that Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU, and his branch leaders had been spreading among Nigerians.

The Minister noted that the union were urging President Muhammadu Buhari to ratify an accord they purportedly signed with the federal government.

According to Ngige, when Collective Bargaining Agreement is produced between unions and the federal government, it is not the president that signs.

“But by the government side, the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) led by the direct employer with the concillliating ministry witnessing.

Read also: HURIWA calls for Buhari’s resignation, berates mishandling of ASUU demands

“We wish therefore to inform Nigerians that there is no such CBA that has been reached between the federal government, ASUU and other university unions on the renegotiation of their salaries and allowances (wages).

“What is in existence is a proposal. Even when such CBA is made, it is not the president that signs it. From available records, no Nigerian President or sovereign signs such, ’’he said.

The minister went on to say that in reality, Nigerians were aware of the fact that ASUU had been on strike since February 14 and were engaged in negotiations over their demand.

He stated that their demands, in particular, relate to their working circumstances, including their pay, benefits, and other topics pertaining to the public service, which will be decided by the appropriate federal government ministries and agencies.

Ngige claimed that those involved included the Federation’s Budget Office as well as the Ministries of Finance, Education, Labor, and Employment.

Others, he observed, included the recently established Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, and National Salaries Income and Wages Commission.

Ngige also stated that following the tripartite plus meeting of May 12, at the Presidential Villa, the National Information Technology Development Agency was directed to subject the three platforms of IPPIS, UTAS and UPPPS to test.

He said the fresh test on UTAS and on UPPPS has been concluded and results awaited while that of IPPIS was still in the works but all will be concluded in the next one week .

“We finally use this medium to once more appeal to ASUU and their sister university unions whose complaints except the Renegotiation of their 2013/2014 Agreement, to go back to school.

“This is knowing full well that these ceaseless strikes de-market our universities and certificates there from, while government labours with their leaders to produce a standard pay rise as soon as possible,’’ he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now