North-East governors to establish regional airline, bank | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
North-East governors to establish regional airline, bank
The North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) has concluded plans for the establishment of a regional airline and bank to boost the zone’s economy.
The NEGF comprises of governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States.
The Chairman of the Forum, Prof. Babagana Zulum, disclosed this at the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrade of Bauchi Government House in Bauchi.
Zulum said the region had suffered infrastructural decay due to insurgency.
He also lamented that the country suffered poor governance and corruption among other challenges in the past.
“This is the right time o ensure the right things are done with the view of moving the nation forward.
“The forum formed some months back has done a lot in repositioning the region,” the Borno State governor said.
Zulum said the forum planned the establishment of a regional airline and bank in a bid to ameliorate the suffering of the citizens in the North-East.
He added: “We are considering the establishment of the North- East Airline. This will go a long way in ameliorating transportation of the people in the North-East.
“We are also establishing a sub-regional security outfit and North-East Bank that will provide enabling finances for our vulnerable young men and women to earn a livelihood.”
He said the forum was determined to bring changes to the region.
Zulum commended his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, for his commitment to the developmental programme of his people.
Other governors at the meeting were Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe).
Yobe and Taraba States were represented by their deputy governors.
