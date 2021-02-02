Gov Zulum sacks Borno health commissioner

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura.

The governor’s Media Adviser, Isa Gusau, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the commissioner’s sack was part of the measures to reposition the ministry for effective performance.

The statement read: “Governor Babagana Zulum has relieved the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura of his job with immediate effect.

“The governor expressed his gratitude to Dr. Kwayabura for his immense contributions to the development of Borno State’s public health sector in nearly two years of the current administration, and the years he had served under the previous administration.”

Although the statement was silent on why Kwayabura was sacked, it added that Zulum has directed his Chief of Staff, Isa Hussani Marte, a Professor of Pharmacology, to supervise the ministry pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

