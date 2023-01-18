Northern Christian Elders task Buhari, state govs on security before elections

The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the state governments to ensure security in different parts of the country ahead of the polls.

The Chairman of the forum, Ejoga Inalegu, who made the call in a statement in Kaduna on Tuesday, urged the government to give security forces more support in order to sustain the onslaught on insurgents and terrorists.

Recent killings in some parts of the country had heightened tensions regarding the successful conduct of the forthcoming elections.

INEC had also reportedly charged the Nigerian government to intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity ravaging the country in order to avoid postponment of polls.

Inalegu in his statement condemned the recent killing of a Catholic priest in Niger State, Reverend Father Isaac Achi, and the massacre of hundreds of people in Kaduna and Katsina states.

He also warned Nigerians against voting for politicians desperate to win and pay less attention to the unity of the country.

READ ALSO:Dogara-led Forum of Northern Christians insists on opposition to Muslim-Muslim ticket

The statement read: “With the improved surveillance and deterrent measures being taken by the security forces in tackling insecurity, we are surprised at the deteriorating situation arising in these areas.

“We call on the governments at the state and federal levels to give the security forces the needed support to sustain the push against the insurgency plaguing the nation, especially as we approach the 2023 elections, so that no section of the country is disenfranchised on grounds of insecurity.

“We were excited when politicians were able to make night visits to areas of hitherto high insecurity only to at the same time be greeted with sustained attacks against communities in Southern Kaduna at about the same time.

“We call on Nigerians to reject politicians with the desperate bid to win elections at all costs, have resorted to divisive politics of exclusion in spite of the pleas of patriotic Nigerians. They should also reject those who believe that winning an election is more important than the harmonious existence of the nation.

“Remember that the massive money they are using to buy and make people compromise their conscience is our money. Whether you collect or don’t collect their ill-gotten money, be prepared to vote out those propagating politics of exclusion and make it unattractive for the future.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now