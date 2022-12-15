Northern Elders say buying of PVCs attempt to suppress votes in Northern region

The purchase of permanent voter cards (PVCs) by politicians, together with their financial enticement of gullible Nigerians to compromise their Voters Identification Number, has been characterized by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) as an effort to stifle voting in the area.

This was disclosed via a statement issued on Wednesday by the NEF’s spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

It reads, “Northern Elders Forum had followed this worrying phenomenon, advising community leaders and major stakeholders on the dangers of disenfranchising large numbers of citizens. We have also undertaken our own investigations, which prompt this public warning.

“Thousands, or possibly even millions of Northern voters, particularly women, are being made to surrender their PVCs for a pittance, in most instances not more than N2000.

“In some instances they are told their cards will be returned to them after they are processed for additional payments as poverty relief. No cards are returned.

“Our investigations suggest that this is an aggressive and blatant voter suppression attempt to reduce the voting powers of the North.

“We have been assured by INEC that this practice in itself will not compromise its systems and processes.

READ ALSO:North Elders Forum spokesman, Baba-Ahmed slams National Assembly for rejecting gender bills

“People who are involved in this practice appear to be working for different parties, but they target communities where they assume their parties or candidates have comparative advantages or disadvantages.

“NEF advises registered voters not to part with their PVCs under any circumstances. Irrespective of which party or candidate they support, Northerners must vote in the forthcoming elections, as this is the only way our region can reverse its current fortunes and circumstances.

“NEF calls on INEC to intensify its public awareness campaign against this dangerous threat to rights of all voters to vote. It calls on all authorities to raise levels of vigilance and arrest this practice.

“INEC should sustain its efforts to conduct credible elections next year.”

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alleged that Nigerian politicians are buying Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from registered voters to harvest their Voter Identification Numbers (VIN) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mohammed Haruna, the National Commissioner in charge of the FCT, Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Plateau states, announced this on Monday in Abuja at a gathering to launch the #YourVoteMatters movement.

Haruna further disclosed that two individuals were recently found guilty of illegally possessing PVCs in the states of Kano and Sokoto.

“We are aware some politicians are more or less buying the PVCs. If you collect the PVC and then you sell it out or allow someone else to have it, you are aiding illegal possession of the PVC which is an offence in our Electoral Act.

“Some of you are aware that only recently, INEC managed to convict two people, who were found guilty of illegal possession of PVCs in Kano and Sokoto. So, I urge people to connect their PVCs, keep it safe, and make sure that on Election Day, you go out there and cast your votes because, of course, without your PVC you cannot vote,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now