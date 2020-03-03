NSE: Market capitalisation adds N232bn as bourse rebounds on blue chip gains

Respite came the way of investors today as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied with a N232 billion gain to end the reign of the bear that had stifled the market for days on end. Principally, investors positive sentiments towards high-cap stocks – Nestle, MTNN, GTB and Zenith – on the account of their impressive Full Year 2019 financial results and subsequent dividend declaration not only triggered the much awaited recovery but made them the top four gainers as well.

A positive market breadth posted as there were 23 gainers against 12 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 1.70% basis points to close at 26,255.11. The market capitalisation closed at N13.681 trillion. Year to date, the index is down by 2.19%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Nestle led the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 6.19% to close at N1080. MTNN went up by 4.55% to N115. GTB rose to N24.5, notching up 7.93% in the process. Zenith added 8.59% to end today’s trade at N19.6. Access completed the top 5, climbing by 9.74% to N8.45.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Okomu Oil was the worst performing stock today, declining by 9.71% to close at N61.4. BUA Cement shed 7.40% to close at N34.4. Dangote Sugar fell to N10.9, losing 9.92%. Manard slumped to N1.53, recording 8.93% depreciation. Neimeth closed at N0.42, going down by 8.70%.

TOP 5 TRADES

387.895 million shares estimated at N5.076 billion were traded today in 4,901 deals.

GTB was the most active stock for the second day running with 83.125 million units of its stocks worth N2.014 billion traded in 913 deals. 54.550 million units of Zenith shares priced at N1.049 billion exchanged hands in 701 transactions. UBA had 37.817 million shares valued at N261.367 million traded in 391 deals. FBN Holdings traded 32.194 million shares estimated at N163.433 million in 283 transactions. Access traded 31.064 million shares valued at N256.176 million in 208 deals.

