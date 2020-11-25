Obasanjo preaches against felling of trees, poaching

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Federal and state governments to rise up and fight against the illegal felling of trees, as well as poaching in the country if forests and its resources are to be saved from extinction.

The ex-President made this remark while speaking at the 42nd annual conference of Forest Association of Nigeria on Tuesday, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Obasanjo who was represented at the occasion by Deacon Sunday Agusa, said Nigeria has neglected the sector for so long, leading to the loss of special species.

Read also: Obasanjo goes to Ethiopia for mediation talks

“We must ensure that we do not, arising from our negligence, lose our endangered species. We must begin to harness, document, and advance the innumerable benefits of our forests in solving contemporary health issues,” he said.

“We must begin to look at and devise means of protecting our forests from those who are concerned about today, without an iota of consideration for the resultant effects of their actions and inactions.”

The Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammed Abubakar, who also spoke at the occasion, said the Federal Government was reviewing a policy on governance and management of forests and its resources, warning against over-exploitation of forests and its resources in order to avert possible outbreak of pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions