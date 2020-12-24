Ogun names street after World Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua

The Ogun State government has named a street in the Sagamu local government area of the state after Nigeria-born British World Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, December 23, the Chairman of the local government, Gbenga Banjo, said the street, formerly known as Cinema Road, will now be known as Anthony Joshua Way.

Banjo made the announcement when he visited the family house of the Joshuas and said renaming the road was the council’s way of showing appreciation to the boxing legend for “making Sagamu and Remoland proud.”

Banjo added that by defeating Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round during their fight earlier this month, Joshua has once again shown that the state has a lot of talents and if harnessed properly, they would bring honour and laurels to the state.

