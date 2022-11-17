Ohanaeze, Igbo elders, Sultan, Zulum, others insist on Nigeria’s unity, condemn secession

Apex pan-Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has joined its voice with the Igbo Elders Forum, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, former governor of Enugu state, Okwesilieze Nwodo, and wife of late Nnamdi Azikiwe, Uche Azikiwe, among others to harp on the unity of Nigeria while condemning calls for secession and self determination.

The resolutions were made at the 3rd Igbo Nsukka Zik Annual Merit Award held on Wednesday in Abuja with the theme, ‘Nigeria of our dreams: possibilities, challenges & realities’.

Iwuanyanwu who is the Chairman of the Council of Igbo Elders while giving his opening address, said Nigeria’s unity would be non-negotiable if the present political leaders will be all-inclusive in their decisions

“Secession is never an option. Everybody is thinking of being large or big. Nigeria today is a large area of about 200 million people. Whatever you’re doing, if you’re a businessman then you have a market for 200 million people.

“Why do you want to break it and go to a smaller place? So, I think that all these people talking about secession should please think about it.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Sultan of Sokoto, called on Nigerians to take a cue from the late nationalist, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who placed the unity of Nigeria on the top of his priorities.

“I call on my Igbo brothers and sisters, home and abroad, to emulate the good deeds of our father, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe who never fought for only the eastern part of the country but was with everyone”, he said.

On his part, Zulum, who was represented by Commissioner for Environment, Yerima Saleh, said Azikiwe was not only Zik of Nigeria but was Zik of Africa who was regarded as the chief inspirer of the young nationalists in the continent.

“Zik of Africa acclimatization in all parts of Africa has exemplified his virtues of indiscriminate treatment of all and sundry. Zik was born in Niger State in Zungeru, and could speak the three major languages of the country fluently.

“This is a rare true meaning of nationalism that we need to promote. His efforts in the struggle for independence was for the nationhood of Nigeria and not for ethnic or original nationalists,” Zulum said.

Wife to the late Azikiwe, Uche Azikiwe, who bemoaned the state of the nation, called on all political leaders to ensure that the unity of Nigeria is preserved so that the labour of past leaders won’t be futile.

“I am always worried when certain things are happening in Nigeria. The few years I live with him, I know how he pressured Nigeria. He will say whatever that will make Nigeria disintegrate, God forbid.

“That is why I will stand on behalf of Azikiwe to pray that whatever happens, Nigeria will never disintegrate.

“Please let us come together. It will make him happy and make some of his other contemporaries happy that Nigeria is one. Please, let our current leaders do something to make sure that Nigeria is one. One Nigeria is what we need.”

