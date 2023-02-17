Ohanaeze Youth call on US, UAE to place ban on Gov Umahi

The youth wing of Igbo socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called on the embassies of the United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to place a blanket ban on Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, over alleged sponsorship of terrorism in Effium community of Ohaukwu local government area of the state and the South-East at large.

In a statement by the Ohanaeze Youths Wing on Thursday signed by its National President, Comrade lgboayaka O. lgboayaka, the group accused Umahi of alleged insecurity conspiracies, allegedly masterminding the imposition of political candidates in the state as well as the alleged politically motivated assassinations in several parts of the state.

According to lgboayaka, “it is no longer a hidden agenda that on November 3, 2021, five professional engineers from a world-class consulting engineering firm, Nelan Consultant, were abducted and killed, and up until today, such wicked and barbarism killing was swept under the carpet in Ebonyi State, under the watch of the governor.”

“These engineers that were gruesomely murdered include Engr. Nelson Onyemeh (Lead Consultant); from Ihiala in Anambra State; Engr. Ernest Edeani from Nkanu in Enugu State; Ikechukwu Ejiofor from Umunya in Oyi LGA of Anambra State; Engr. Samuel Aneke from Nkanu in Enugu-East LGA of Enugu State and Engr. Stanley Nwazulum from Amawbia in Awka-South LGA of Anambra State,” the statement said.

“Gov David Umahi must explain to Ndigbo, Ndi Ebonyi, Nigeria, and the international community what happened to these five able-bodied engineers.

“Darkness has come over Ndigbo under the leadership of Governor David Umahi and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru, who is also the APC guber candidate in the 2023 governorship election, whom Governor Umahi is sponsoring to continue his evil agenda against Ndigbo and Ebonyi.

READ ALSO:Umahi orders arrest of APC chairman, Reps candidate over Ebonyi violence

“These five able-bodied men and world-class engineers were dutifully supervising the Ebonyi ring road, a contract won by NELAN from Africa Development Bank and World Bank.

“It’s important to note that one of the engineers was also part of the team that built Geometric Power structures at Aba.”

Igboayaka went on to reel out other alleged crimes of Governor Umahi to include the killing of over 5,000 Ebonyi citizens by militia gangs of Ebubeagu Security Network, an outfit which he claimed the governor has used to perpetrate evil against the people, contrary to their purported role of protecting lives and property.

The Ohanaeze Youths also alleged that the “litanies of killings in Umahi’s tyrannical administration in Ebonyi State can be described as the era of Idi Amin of Uganda; a situation in which anyone who challenges his ruthless regime receives a death sentence through Ebubeagu security outfit.

“We, therefore, call on the DSS and Nigeria Police Force to immediately mop up all the guns Gov David Umahi and his Ebube Agu militias have been using to terrorize Ebonyians and to ensure justice for those killed.

“We also call on the embassies of the United States and the United Arab Emirates to place a blanket ban on Gov. Umahi,” the group said.

