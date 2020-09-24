OKOWA TO OBASEKI: Don't allow lions & tigers torment Edo people again | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Governor Godwin Obeseki not to allow lions and tigers to torment the people of Edo State again, urging him to rise above partisan politics and show lots of magnanimity.

Governor Okowa who expressed his happiness over the outcome of the election made the call on Wednesday when Governor Godwin Obaseki paid him a thank-you visit in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

According to Okowa, he was inspired to support Governor Godwin Obaseki because of his humility and the fact that he was being oppressed.

Okowa said: “I want to congratulate you once again and I feel very excited that you won the election because somebody wanted to play the role of God and it ought not to be so.

“I believe God did this in your life because you have proven to be a very humble man and people who boast too much don’t usually end well. I thank all our party members and the Edo people for their resilience in ensuring your re-election.

“Now that we are all in the same political party, it makes it easier for us to relate with ourselves in this region”, he stated.

He commended the Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for his loyalty and dedication.

While describing him as a “supportive, humble and reliable partner’’, Okowa said; “when you have such a humble and loyal deputy, governance becomes much easier.

“May God give you the enabling grace to fulfil all your campaign promises; your people are expecting a lot from you because of their huge support and I pray that God assists you with more funds to provide for the needs of the people.

“I am glad that the election was peaceful and the results were accepted because even the opposition has congratulated you. This is the first time an opposition party is congratulating another party openly and we thank God for that,” he added.

