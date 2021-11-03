Politics
Okupe implores Nigerian govt to release IPOB leader, Kanu, for peace in South-East
A former presidential aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has charged the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the sake of peace in the South-East region.
According to Okupe who made this call via a Facebook Post on Wednesday, releasing the embattled IPOB leader is important with the upcoming elections in Anambra scheduled for Saturday, November 6.
Okupe said, “I hereby call on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, if that will bring peace in the South-East zone, especially Anambra State,” he wrote on Facebook.
“Nnamdi Kanu should be released for the sake of peace and order in that region.
“Nnamdi Kanu is more important than the Anambra State governorship election.
“I call on the Federal Government at this point of our national history to invite the leadership of IPOB to a peace meeting.”
READ ALSO: Why Buhari will never release ‘agent of death’ Nnamdi Kanu –Lauretta Onochie
IPOB had recently vowed to ensure that the forthcoming election does not hold in Anambra State declaring a total shutdown of the South East region from Friday, November 5th, 2021.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that IPOB vowed to disrupt the November governorship election in Anambra State.
According to the pro-Biafra group, it would not allow any election process that would perpetuate slave status and misery among the people of the area.
In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group noted that it had not changed its mind on the issue contrary to insinuations in some quarters.
