Ondo deputy governor picks ex-commissioner as running mate

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday picked the state’s former Commissioner for Works, Mr. Gboye Adegbenro, as his running mate for the governorship election in the state.

Ajayi, who joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last week, will represent the party in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

He met the state former governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Mimiko hosts Ondo deputy governor ahead of guber

At the meeting, the deputy governor and ZLP leadership agreed to pick Adegbenro who served as commissioner during Mimiko’s administration in the state.

The Chairman of the ZLP in Ondo, Mr. Joseph Akinlaja, also confirmed the development to journalists in Akure.

Akinlaja said: “Yes, we have picked a running mate his name is Gboye Adegbenro. He would be announced tomorrow (Monday).”

Join the conversation

Opinions