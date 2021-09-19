Onuachu scores another late winner for Genk

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has handed yet another win to Genk after he scored a late winner against Sint-Truiden in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday.

The tall striker helped Genk seal a 2-1 away victory against their hosts with a an injury time effort.

Onuachu is making such an effort a second time in few days as he had grabbed a 92nd minute winner in Genk’s 1-0 win at Austrian club Rapid Wien in their Europa League group opener last Thursday.

Against Sint-Truiden, the 27-year-old was even a substitute who replaced Luca Oyen in the 61st minute.

He came in and became the hero for Genk as he scored with seven minutes left on the clock.

He has scored thrice in six domestic league appearances this season, and has scored once in each of the last three games for Genk.

The win for Genk on Sunday means they are now unbeaten in their last five games, winning four and drawing one.

They move up to third on 14 points, three points behind league leaders Club Brugge.

