 Orbih wants Edo govt to recover state’s funds from Oshiomhole | Ripples Nigeria
Orbih wants Edo govt to recover state’s funds from Oshiomhole

Published

2 hours ago

on

Edo deputy gov, Shaibu, lauds Orbih on emergence as PDP Natn’l Vice Chairman, S’South

The National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, on Saturday, charged the Edo State government to recover funds allegedly misappropriated by former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.

Orbih, who made the call during a reception organized in his honour by the state government in Benin City, the state capital, warned the government against entrusting the affairs of the state in “the hands of a few pretentious self-styled crusaders.”

The event was attended by Governor Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Phillip Shaibu; and the PDP Chairman in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi.

He stressed the need for the state government to recover misappropriated funds earmarked for critical projects including the Storm Water project and the Edo Central Hospital contract undertaken by Oshiomhole’s administration in the state.

READ ALSO: EDO: APC's poor performance campaigning for PDP —Orbih

Orbih also implored the Federal Government to stop playing politics with the development of the Niger Delta and decried its failure to constitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in accordance with the commission’s Act.

The PDP chieftain said: “In order to move Edo State forward economically, the government must do everything possible to recover looted and misappropriated funds in respect of the failed storm water project and the controversial central hospital project.

“On the Niger Delta, the federal government should suspend all allocations to the NDDC until a proper board is inaugurated for the commission.”

Opinions

