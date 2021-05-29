Osimhen gets new manager as Spalletti takes over at Napoli | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen will be working under a new boss at Napoli as the club have appointed Luciano Spalletti as manager.

The former AS Roma and Inter Milan manager is succeeding Gennaro Gattuso, who was sacked after the club failed to clinch a place in the Serie A top four this season.

But Gattuso, who took in Osimhen from Ligue 1 side Lille last summer, has since taken over at Fiorentina.

62-year-old Spalletti returns to management for the first time since he was sacked by Inter Milan in 2019.

“Welcome, Luciano – we’ll do great work together,” said Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Spalletti managed 482 Serie A games and won two Italian Cups and a Super Cup with AS Roma, in addition to two Russian league titles and a cup win in his time at Zenit St Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s agent William D’Avilla has backed the forward, who scored 12 goals for the club last season, to make huge impact under the new manager.

“It will be great for the team to have a top coach like him (Spalleti) . 4231 will be the formation and Victor will be the offensive force,” said D’Avilla about Osimhen.

