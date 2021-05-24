Osimhen to get new coach as Gattuso leaves Napoli after missing top four | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Osimhen to get new coach as Gattuso leaves Napoli after missing top four
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen will be working under a new coach in the coming season at Napoli as Gennaro Gattuso has left the club.
Napoli failed to clinch a Champions League spot after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Hellas Verona on the final day of the season.
The Naples club were ahead of Juventus and AC Milan in the race for top-four finish going into the final round of the Serie A on Sunday.
But the 1-1 draw with Verona alongside victories for Juventus and Milan ended Napoli’s hopes of qualifying as they finished fifth in the campaign.
Read Also: Osimhen’s Napoli slip up as Juve, Milan qualify for Champions League
Gattuso, who joined the Naples club in 2019 leading them to a Coppa Italia triumph in 2020, was told goodbye by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
De Laurentiis wrote the goodbye message to Gattuso on Twitter after their failure to finish in top four.
“Dear Rino, I’m happy to have spent almost two seasons with you,” he wrote.
“Thanks for your work. I wish you all the best wherever you go. A hug to your wife and your children, too.”
Napoli will be playing in the Europa League next season.
