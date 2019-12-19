Osinbajo presides over last NEC meeting for 2019

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the last National Economic Council (NEC) meeting for the year 2019.
The meeting which took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was attended by the state governors.
The meeting started at 11.06 a.m. and reviewed the government activities in the outgoing year.
The Council also deliberated on new economic strategies and initiatives for 2021.
Details later…
