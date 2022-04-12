Osinbajo to meet APC Senators Tuesday, Reps Wednesday

Following his official declaration to run for president in 2023, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is to meet with lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In a letter addressed to the Senate and read on the floor of the Upper Chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the Vice President is to meet with the legislators on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with members of the House of Representatives.

The letter whiich was signed by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, noted that the meeting with the Senators would be held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

According to the VP’s itinerary, the meeting with the Reps would be held on Wednesday evening at the same venue.

The VP’s letter to the Lower Chamber was read by Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase.

READ ALSO: ‘I have no son old enough to declare’, Tinubu reacts to #OsinbajoDeclares

Part of the letter reads:

“In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, it will be my great pleasure to host you and all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Federal House of Representatives to the Iftar/Easter dinner on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.”

Osinbajo’s presidential declaration on Monday has been generating a lot of interest especially with his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also eyeing the same position interest in 2023.

Many APC stakeholders have lampooned the VP for daring to go against Tinubu whom they see as a benefactor to Osinbajo though the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling party has not officially declared his intentions apart from consultations he has been undertaking across the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now