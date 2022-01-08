News
OSUN: Ban on carnivals still in force – Police
The Osun State Police Command said on Saturday the ban on all forms of carnival in the state was still in force.
The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said carnivals constituted a security threat and could alter peace in the state.
She added that the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had directed the police personnel to arrest and prosecute anyone flouting the order.
The statement read: “The Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, being mindful of his statutory duties and relentless efforts at guaranteeing tranquility, is using this medium to remind members of the public that the ban on annual carnival is still in force.
READ ALSO: One shot dead in Osun carnival
“Members of the public are therefore warned to desist from organising or holding any form of carnival as this could constitute a threat to the security of members of the public.
“This warning becomes imperative as miscreants/hoodlums usually capitalize on the carnival to carry out nefarious activities.
“Parents and guardians are advised to be security-conscious and caution their wards to be law-abiding.”
