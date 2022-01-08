Connect with us

News

OSUN: Ban on carnivals still in force – Police

Published

27 mins ago

on

The Osun State Police Command said on Saturday the ban on all forms of carnival in the state was still in force.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said carnivals constituted a security threat and could alter peace in the state.

She added that the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had directed the police personnel to arrest and prosecute anyone flouting the order.

The statement read: “The Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, being mindful of his statutory duties and relentless efforts at guaranteeing tranquility, is using this medium to remind members of the public that the ban on annual carnival is still in force.

READ ALSO: One shot dead in Osun carnival

“Members of the public are therefore warned to desist from organising or holding any form of carnival as this could constitute a threat to the security of members of the public.

“This warning becomes imperative as miscreants/hoodlums usually capitalize on the carnival to carry out nefarious activities.

“Parents and guardians are advised to be security-conscious and caution their wards to be law-abiding.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 − nine =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...