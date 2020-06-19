Osun discharges four COVID-19 patients, records four new cases

The Osun State government said on Friday four COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centre in Osogbo.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, added that the state also recorded four new cases.

According to him, the newly infected persons included a medical personnel and an India national who had been in the state since January.

He said the patient had received visitors from Kano and Lagos states in recent times.

Isamotu said: “We had six active cases in the state and of the six, we successfully treated and discharged four.

“But we recorded one new case on Thursday and by today, Friday, we recorded three new cases, bringing our total active cases to six.”

