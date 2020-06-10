Osun discharges four COVID-19 patients

The Osun State government said on Wednesday four COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres in Osogbo and Ile-Ife.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, also confirmed one new COVID-19 case in the state.

According to him, the new patient contracted the virus from a previously confirmed case.

He said: “We have recorded one new case, bringing the number of active cases in the state to six.

“The patient contracted the virus from a previously confirmed case.

“But the good news is that we have also treated and discharged four patients.

“As at today, we have recorded a total of 50 confirmed cases, out of which 40 patients had been successfully treated and subsequently discharged from our facilities.

“As of now, we have six active cases, while four deaths were unfortunately recorded.”

