Osun records 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, discharges four

July 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State government said on Wednesday night the state had recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 21 cases in the state Tuesday night.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, also confirmed the discharge of four patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

He said the new COVID-19 patients were contacts of previously confirmed cases in Osun State.

The commissioner said: “With the new cases, the number of confirmed cases in Osun had increased to 210 with 115 active cases.

“At least 88 patients had been successfully treated and discharged with seven deaths recorded so far.”

