Oyo gov, Makinde, submits list of nominees for OYSIEC to Assembly

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has submitted names of nominees for members of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) to the State House of Assembly.

This was made known on Tuesday by Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly during House plenary.

The name of the OYSIEC nominee members include; Barrister Isiaka Olagunju as Chairman, while Comrade Adeniyi Afeez Babatunde, Alhaja Ganiyat Saka, Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Chief Kunle Agboola, Mr Remi Ayoade, Mr Sunday Falana and Mr Adeojo Elias are members.

While announcing the composition of the board by the Governor in a letter read by the Speaker, Makinde said; “The board members are eminently qualified to be appointed as members of OYSIEC to oversee and conduct elections into our Local Government Areas based on their track records”.

Ogundoyin said the board of OYSIEC should have been constituted before now but for the court case instituted by the sacked Local Government Chairmen in the state.

He expressed happiness that the conduct of Local Government elections in the state will further help to bring dividends of democracy to the people.

“I am happy that the Oyo State Governor has forwarded the list of OYSIEC members for screening and confirmation to us in the house.

“I have no doubt that when the board is constituted, it will conduct credible Local Government elections devoid of any rancour, violence and malpractice,” he said.

