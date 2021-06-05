Oyo gov, Makinde, urges Nigerian govt to reverse Twitter ban | Ripples Nigeria

As leaders, we should go beyond emotional reactions to issues, Gov Makinde reacts to Twitter ban.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has urged the Federal Government to reverse its ban of the social media platform, Twitter, noting that the platform has become a money-making one, for Nigerian youths who make a living through content creation.

The governor made this known in a statement on Saturday titled, ‘Statement by Governor Seyi Makinde Regarding the Suspension of Twitter’s Operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government’.

Reacting in a statement, Makinde said, “As leaders, we should go beyond emotional reactions to issues and think about how our actions will affect the people we lead and our international ratings socially and economically.

“Twitter has become the platform for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish an opinion. They use the platform to complain, argue and give feedback to the government and its agencies who in turn, use these to improve policies.

“This is a fundamental point that should be kept in mind as we debate the necessity of this suspension.

“We should also remember that Twitter has gone beyond a source of communication for many of our hardworking youths in Nigeria. It has become a source of livelihood for many, irrespective of their political affiliations or religious leanings.

“Nigerian youths and digital communications organisations earn a living from being able to use the platform to post communications on behalf of their clients. Others who may not have physical stores also rely on Twitter to give visibility to their products and services.

“Furthermore, I believe the Federal Government should be actively interested in how certain policies and actions will affect investor confidence.

“I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government to reverse this suspension for the greater good of Nigerians.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Twitter had on Wednesday, June 3, deleted a ‘civil war’ tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Consequently, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday announced the suspension of the platform, citing the “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Meanwhile, mobile network operators on Saturday, said they received a directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to block access to Twitter in the country following its suspension.

