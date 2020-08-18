Oyo govt discharges 73 covid-19 patients

Oyo State government has confirmed the discharge of 73 patients who have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 virus after treatment.

This was confirmed in a Twitter post on Tuesday by Governor Seyi Makinde who said the patients were discharged on Monday after receiving their second negative test results.

He further added in the statement on the social media platform that Oyo State now has 2,967 confirmed cases of the virus and that 1,654 have been discharged.

He tweeted, “Seventy-three confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1654.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for nine suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Ibadan North (4), Egbeda (3), Oluyole (1) and Ido (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2967,” Governor Makinde concluded.

