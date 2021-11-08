Pastor Adeboye expresses uncertainty over Nigeria’s continued existence

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Rev Enoch Adeboye has disclosed his uncertainty over the continued existence of the country as the 2023 elections draw near.

Adeboye made this disclosure during a sermon at the church’s National Headquarters, Ebute Meta, Lagos State while revealing his conversation with an undisclosed person on who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to the cleric, most politicians are only ravenous for power without considering the unity of the country.

He said, “Someone asked me, who do you think is going to be President in 2023 and I said President of where? He said Nigeria. I said how are you sure there will be Nigeria in 2023. I pray there will be, so don’t misquote me but are you sure?

“Jeremiah 45:5, 2 Chronicles 26:3-22. Some people want fame, they want power – political power. This is 2021 some people are already getting ready to kill themselves over 2023.

“They don’t even know whether there will be 2023. If there is 2023, whether they will still be around. There is nobody who can say for sure that they will still be around tomorrow. It is God who decides who will be around in 2023”.

