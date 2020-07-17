PDP group wants Gov Ayade, others suspended for dragging party to court

A group in Cross River State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has beckoned on the party’s national leadership to suspend Governor Ben Ayade.

The group under the aegis of Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP, said Ayade and five other members of the party should be sanctioned for dragging the party to court over the last party congress in the state.

The other members include Pastor Otu Edet Marshall, Mr Terence Orok, Raphael Stephen Ntui and Henry Ekpenyong Edem.

They are challenging the inauguration of the state ward and local government executive committees in court.

Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP, speaking through its coordinator, Raymond Takon in Calabar on Thursday claimed that the litigants were sponsored by the state party Chairman, Edim Inok, through the office of the state governor, Ayade.

According to him, the claimants/applicants could not muster the resources to take the party to court on their own.

“We were aware that the party chairman, working for the governor, has been shopping for a court to obtain an injunction to restrain the authentic ward and local government executive committees from functioning at least to cause chaos and ensure that duly elected committees don’t take part in the pending state congress and primary election for the northern senatorial district by-election.

“We call on the national party leadership to take drastic action against the state leadership led by Ntufam Inok by sanctioning all those who took the party to court and their sponsors,” Takon said.

