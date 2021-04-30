PDP NEC passes vote of confidence on embattled Secondus | Ripples Nigeria

The National Executive Committee (NEC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has passed a vote of confidence on the embattled National Chairman, Uche Secondus, following calls for his resignation by some party members.

In a communique issued on Thursday and signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, at the end of its 91st emergency meeting in Abuja, the PDP NEC threw its weight behind the Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC), while calling on other party organs to do same.

The communique insisted that the party is satisfied with the Secondus-led NWC as it has carried out the mandate of the party with a lot of transparency.

“NEC unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, as well as the member of the National Working Committee, NWC,” the communique reads.

Ripples Nigeria reported that PDP youths had stormed the NEC meeting to protest Secondus leadership of the party. They had demanded that he be sacked and a more vibrant person elected as chairman, if the party hopes to make an impact in the 2023 elections.

Many stakeholders and party chieftains have also called for the sacking of Secondus whom they have accused of financial mismanagement among other things.

The communique further reads, “NEC urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a national state of emergency on security.

“With regard to the programmes of our party, NEC expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the NWC in preparation for the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra state and asserted its readiness to do everything possible, within the confines of the law, to win the election.

“NEC also received reports on the e-registration of members as the NWC announced the membership of the committee set up to conduct the exercise.

“The Edo State Governor, Chief Godwin Obaseki has been appointed to serve as Chairman, while his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is appointed to serve as Deputy Chairman.

“The statutory members of the committee are the National Organizing Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, and the National Publicity Secretary.

“Further nominations will be taken from the Board of Trustees, the National Assembly, Forum of State Chairmen as well as the youth and women demography of our Party”.

