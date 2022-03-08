PDP nominates Igariwe, Odogwu as Ebonyi gov, deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted the names of two nominees to replace the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and his deputy to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Tuesday morning ordered the removal of Umahi from office over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

He held that the constitution does not recognise transfer of ballot from one party to another.

The judge also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to receive from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the names of two persons to replace Umahi and Eric Igwe as governor and deputy governor respectively.



READ ALSO: INEC may suspend voter registration in July – Official

The PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who confirmed the development at a media briefing in Abuja, said the party had nominated the duo of Iduma Igariwe and Fred Udogwu as Ebonyi governor and deputy governor to INEC.

Ayu said: “After due consultations by the party national leadership with other stakeholders, we have decided to put forward Hon. Iduma Igariwe and Fred Udogwu for the positions of governor and deputy governor in Ebonyi State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now