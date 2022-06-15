Peseiro lauds Super Eagles for picking all six points from AFCONQ games

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has heaped praises on his team following their double victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Peseiro, who joined the team recently, led them to a 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone in his first competitive game as head coach before leading the team to a 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe.

Following the victories, the Eagles are top of Group A with six points in the qualifying series.

The coach said the fundamental values, which include team spirit and mutual help, that caused his players to perform brilliantly in both outings.

“We achieved our goal of points won, grew as a group and conquered a historical record, always based on fundamental values: team spirit and mutual help.

“We made the Nigerian nation proud. We are focused on improving our work to achieve our goals,” the Portuguese gaffer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles will be facing Guinea-Bissau in their next AFCON qualifier in September when the race for slots for Cote d’Ivoire 2023 resumes.

