PHOTOS: Security agents in tough battle to control crowd outside PEPC

Security agents, stationed outside the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC} have been busy controlling the large crowd of Nigerians that thronged the Court of Appeal, Abuja venue of the PEPC.

Several groups, including those from the Niger Delta, carrying placards with various inscriptions, were seen milling outside the court premises.

See pictures from outside the PEPC

