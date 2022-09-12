Phyna emerges winner of Head of House game for week 8

Phyna, a Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, has emerged as Head of House for the week eight of the ongoing competition.

Phyna emerged as the winner of the game which was a game of chance.

Biggie had instructed housemates to knock down as many bottles as possible within a two-minute time frame.

After the first round, Adekunle, Daniella, Phyna and Sheggz qualified.

The four housemates were instructed to fill up a cup of water with their mouths.

At the end of the game, Phyna was the first housemate to fill up with the cup.

She is the first former level 2 housemate to win the title and the second female in the ongoing season.

