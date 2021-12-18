Plateau gov lifts curfew on three LGAs

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has ordered the total lifting of the curfew in Jos North, Jos South, and Bassa Local Government Areas of the state, effective Friday, December 17, until further notice.

The governor gave the new directive following a State Security Council Meeting which was held at the Government House in Jos after the council reviewed the security situation in the affected Local Government Areas and the state in general.

He directed that in place of the curfew, the relevant security agencies should mount well-coordinated and round-the-clock checks in strategic areas of the state to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people during the Yuletide season.

He advised the security agencies to ensure that they deploy security personnel across the state and gather requisite intelligence to foil any attempt by criminals who might want to perpetuate their nefarious activities during the season and cause a breach of the peace.

Meanwhile, he noted that the total ban on motorcycles within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis was still in force while their operations in other local government areas will end by 8 pm. Tricycles within the metropolis will continue to operate on the existing template of 6 am to 6 pm only.

Read also: Plateau govt relaxes curfew on communities

While commending the citizens for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the period of the curfew, Lalong urged them to be security-conscious and highly vigilant against any suspected criminal activity in their domains, which should be reported quickly to security agencies to enable them to take swift action.

Also, he praised the security agencies for their sacrifices and patriotic service, urging them to continue to do more as the government will do its best to support them in carrying out their mandate of securing lives and properties.

Earlier in September, the government imposed a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am as part of efforts to curb the insecurity witnessed within the area some months ago.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now