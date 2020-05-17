Plateau records first COVID-19 death

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Sunday confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the state.

Lalong, who disclosed this at a media briefing on the pandemic situation in the state, said the patient died before his test result on COVID-19 came out.

He said: “As at today, we have successfully treated and discharged 10 infected persons including the index case who have all been reunited with their families.

“The other 22 infected persons are still undergoing treatment and in stable condition. Sadly, one person whose sample was taken died yesterday before his result was returned positive.”

Lalong said the state had recorded more cases of COVID-19, adding that the development necessitated the redoubling of efforts to checkmate community spread of the virus.

The governor said breaches at the interstate border was the major challenge the state was facing in its efforts to control the spread of the disease but was engaging community members to block illegal routes.

READ ALSO: Sokoto working with Nigerian govt to check COVID-19 spread —Tambuwal

He added: “This has exposed the state to more dangers of COVID-19, as virtually all the cases we have recorded, originated from other states and were imported by people who defied our directives and entered the state at all costs. This is indeed sad.”

Join the conversation

Opinions