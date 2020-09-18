Plateau spent N366m to combat Covid-19 – Gov Lalong

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has revealed that his administration spent the sum of N366.5 million to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Lalong who revealed this on Friday at a stakeholders meeting with traditional leaders at Government House, Jos, to enlighten residents on the prevalance of COVID-19 in the state, added that his administration also launched an endowment fund to battle the deadly virus.

He said: “In terms of financial commitment, the state government has so far committed about N366.5 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

READ ALSO: Real reason covid-19 cases are on the rise in Plateau State –Commissioner

“Additionally, we launched the Plateau State COVID-19 Endowment Fund which saw good spirited individuals and corporate organisations making donations.

“We are grateful to kind-hearted people that contributed about N123. 3 million as well as other food and medical items valued at about N155 million.

“The World Health Organisation also recently donated N100 million to the state government which has greatly helped us to treat those infected by the virus.

“In addition, we received donations by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) comprising of Maize Flour, Pasta, Noodles, Sugar, Salt, and Semolina worth about N850 million for distribution to 39,993 households across the 17 local government areas of the state,” Governor Lalong noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions