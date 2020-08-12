Police arrests 67 IPOB members in Imo

The Imo State Police Command said on Wednesday 67 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had been arrested for alleged unlawful assembly.

The state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, who disclosed this to journalists in Owerri, said a native doctor was arrested alongside the suspected IPOB members.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in Orji, Owerri North local government area of the state on Sunday.

The police commissioner told journalists the people were on their way to see the native doctor to fortify them against bullet penetration when they were arrested.

READ ALSO: Police releases identities of officers killed by IPOB members

Akinmoyede said: “It is believed that the group is planning an attack on security agencies with the aim of snatching weapons.

“It is also noteworthy that the group attacked and snatched two rifles from police during a violent protest in 2018, of which the rifles were later recovered from a kidnap gang in a robbery operation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions